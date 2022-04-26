New Residential Investment (NRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

