New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYMT stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

