Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $24,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

