Newmont (NEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/25/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $94.28 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/19/2022 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2022 – Newmont was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $61.10 to $73.44. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Newmont vs Barrick – Which One Has Higher Upside Potential?” and dated February 25, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

2/28/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

2/25/2022 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

