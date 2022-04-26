Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

