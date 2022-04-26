Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.19. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several brokerages have commented on NR. StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Newpark Resources (Get Rating)
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
