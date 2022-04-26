Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.19. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NR. StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Newpark Resources (Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.