Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $595.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

