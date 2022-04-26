NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NXRT opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

