NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE NXRT opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
