NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.99% from the stock’s current price.

NEXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

