NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CTO David A. Metcalfe Sells 33,838 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,072. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,035.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

