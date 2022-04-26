NiSource Inc. (NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 20th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

NiSource has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of NI opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. NiSource has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NiSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NiSource by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595,568 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

