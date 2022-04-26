Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.816-$5.816 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.58 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 30,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.20.
About Nitto Denko (Get Rating)
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.