Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.816-$5.816 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.58 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 30,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nitto Denko (Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.