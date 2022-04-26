Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

TSE NSR opened at C$9.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.10. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$582.00 million and a P/E ratio of -249.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

