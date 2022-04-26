Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSR. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NSR stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.44. 31,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$580.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

