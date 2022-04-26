Norfolk Southern Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.64. 1,652,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,151. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

