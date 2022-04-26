NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.38 ($43.41).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOEJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ opened at €23.62 ($25.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €22.92 ($24.65) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($53.08). The company has a market capitalization of $752.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.25.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.