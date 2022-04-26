Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.54. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

