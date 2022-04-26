Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

