Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.93. 1,315,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 354,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

