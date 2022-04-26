Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,028. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

