Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.64. 22,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,028. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80.
In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
About Northern Trust (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.