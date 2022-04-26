Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.64. 22,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,028. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

