Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 863,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

