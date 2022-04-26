Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.
Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.
Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 863,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
