Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,574,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

