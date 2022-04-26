Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.31.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

