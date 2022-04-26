Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.
NYSE NVS opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
