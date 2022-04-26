Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $250.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 304.30% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

