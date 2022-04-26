Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.20.

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $267.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

