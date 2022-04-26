NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.50. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 713,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.