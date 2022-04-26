O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

