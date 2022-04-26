O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17, RTT News reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.25. 805,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

