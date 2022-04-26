O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of OI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 805,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.