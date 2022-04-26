O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 436,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 309,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

