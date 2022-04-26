O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of OI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 805,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

