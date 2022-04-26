O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 805,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

