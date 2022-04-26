Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oak Street Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oak Street Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSH stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

