Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.66.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.13. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 3.72 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

