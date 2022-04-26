Oatly Group (OTLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – Oatly Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

4/22/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

3/11/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 3.46 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

