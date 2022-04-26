Oatly Group (OTLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) in the last few weeks:
4/26/2022 – Oatly Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/22/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 3.46 and a 1-year high of 29.00.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
