ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $123.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

