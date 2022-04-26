ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OBSV. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

