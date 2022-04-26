ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.