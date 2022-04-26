Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Insider Buys £215,191.20 in Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper bought 192,135 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £215,191.20 ($274,268.67).

Shares of OTV2 traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,056. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.49. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

