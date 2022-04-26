Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on May 17th

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.49. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

