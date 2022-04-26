Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on May 17th

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.49. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
