Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $276.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.36 million. Ocwen Financial reported sales of $207.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocwen Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

OCN stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 202,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

