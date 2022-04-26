OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 30,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

