Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 68,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,732. The company has a market capitalization of $390.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

