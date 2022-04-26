Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.95. Okta has a 12 month low of $134.18 and a 12 month high of $286.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

