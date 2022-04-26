Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

ONB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 70,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

