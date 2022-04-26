Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of ZEUS opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.59 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
