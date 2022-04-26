Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.59 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

