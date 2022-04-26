Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

