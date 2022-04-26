Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.
Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
