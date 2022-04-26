OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.636-$2.636 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.08 billion-$7.08 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of OMRON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 39,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,777. OMRON has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $107.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23.
OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
